Assam forest dept probing death and burial of elephant on premises of Numaligarh refinery

Guwahati, Jul 22 (PTI) The Assam forest department is investigating the recent death and burial of a wild elephant on the premises of public sector undertaking Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) allegedly without informing the authorities concerned in Golaghat district.

A female elephant was suspected to have been electrocuted on July 18 after coming into contact with a live wire in the Butterfly Park, which is a part of the refinery, an official said on Monday.

The forest department, which is investigating the case, is yet to file an FIR in this connection.

Meanwhile, a NRL spokesperson told PTI that the incident was ''unfortunate and we are extending full cooperation to the forest department in their investigation''.

The elephant was ''buried before it came to the notice of the management and it was done primarily due to the fear of attack by the rest of the herd which was also present nearby'', she said.

''There was no intention to cover up the incident as alleged by some sections. As a responsible corporate, we will abide by the outcome of the investigation'', the spokesperson added.

Conservation biodiversity group 'Aaranyak' has expressed ''deep concern and outrage'' regarding the incident which is a stark reminder of the ongoing threats faced by elephants in their natural habitat, particularly in the Golaghat district, which is part of a critical elephant corridor.

''It is shocking that the refinery authorities buried the elephant without notifying the forest department, in gross violation of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 as amended in 2022'', a statement issued by the organisation said.

''The illegal disposal of the elephant's carcass not only undermines the legal framework designed to protect endangered species but also reflects a concerning disregard for the ecological integrity of the region'', the statement added.

The organisation also urged the forest department to take immediate action and file a case against the Numaligarh Refinery Limited for violation of Section 39 and Section 9 of Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act 2022.