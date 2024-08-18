Assam: Forum of women journalists formed

Guwahati, Aug 18 (PTI) A forum of women journalists of Assam has been formed with the objectives of ensuring workplace safety, equal representation in newsrooms and skill development for professional growth.

Christened 'Assam Women Journalists' Forum', over 50 media professionals came together to form the new body here on Saturday, a statement said.

The meeting started by observing a one-minute silence in memory of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

The meeting discussed various issues concerning women media persons and adopted a resolution to form a forum to interact, build relationships and contacts, exchange information, experiences and views relating to the profession and society.

"The organisation will be committed to organising workshops, seminars and tours for enhancing the skills of women media persons. The senior members of the forum will take the initiative of mentoring young entrants to the profession," the statement said.

It will also raise demands for ensuring both workplace safety and security of women media persons while on field duty as well as commuting to work, particularly during night duty.

The organisation will aim to remove newsroom disparities and promote equality at the workplace, it said.

An 11-member committee was also formed to lead the forum, with Durba Ghosh, bureau chief of PTI Guwahati, and Nasreen Habib of 'The Assam Tribune' named as president and general secretary respectively.

A seven-member executive committee and an advisory panel comprising senior women journalists of the state were also formed to help and guide the forum, the statement added. PTI SSG SSG ACD