Assam: Four candidates file nominations for bypolls

Guwahati, Oct 23 (PTI) Four candidates on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for assembly constituencies in Assam where by-elections will be held on November 13, officials said.
By-elections will be held in Behali, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Dholai and Samaguri assembly seats on November 13.
BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowar filed his nomination for Behali, Congress's Sanjib Warie for Sidli (ST), Independent Sailen Sarkar for Bongaigaon and SUCI's Gaur Chandra Das for Dholai (SC).
A total of five candidates have so far filed their nominations for the bypolls, with Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha submitting his documents on Tuesday.
No nomination has been filed so far for the fifth constituency -- Samaguri whose Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain was elected to the Lok Sabha from Dhubri parliamentary constituency by a record margin of over 10 lakh votes.
The last date for filing of nominations is October 25, while scrutiny will be held on October 28 and the last date for withdrawal is on October 30.
By-elections to the five assembly constituencies were necessitated following the election of the sitting MLAs to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.
Dholai's BJP MLA and former cabinet minister Parimal Suklabaidya was elected to Lok Sabha from Silchar parliamentary constituency while his party colleague Ranjit Dutta from Behali won the Sonitpur seat.
NDA's alliance partner AGP's sitting MLA from Bongaigaon Phanibhushan Choudhury was elected from Barpeta Lok Sabha seat while United Peoples' Party, Liberal (UPPL) MLA Joyanta Basumatary from Sidli was elected from Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency. PTI DG DG ACD