Assam: Four killed as car falls from under-construction culvert

Tinsukia: At least four people, including a five-year-old child were killed when the car they were travelling fell from an under-construction culvert in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The car carrying six members of a family fell from the under-construction culvert near Dihingia Gaon on the Tinsukia-Dibrugarh bypass at around 4 am, an official told PTI.

"Four of the six passengers, including a 5-year-old child, died on the spot. The two others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for immediate treatment," he added.

The family, hailing from Bihar, was coming from Dibrugarh to attend a wedding in Tinsukia when the accident occurred.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Mohan Shah, Rajesh Gupta, Montu Shah and child Arthav Gupta.

"We believe that the incident took place due to poor visibility of the road on account of dense fog and absence of proper signage," the police officer said.

Local residents have expressed concern about the incomplete state of the bypass, particularly the unfinished culvert.