Assam: Four persons sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Tezpur, Aug 21 (PTI) Four persons were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a court in Assam's Sonitpur district on Wednesday for killing a man with sharp weapons eight years ago.

District Sessions Judge Debashish Bhattacharjee sentenced Akbar Ali, Hazrat Ali, Babar Ali and Abu Hanif to life imprisonment, and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

In case of any default, they will have to spend an additional six months in jail.

The convicted persons had killed an auto-rickshaw driver, Mohammad Jalil, on July 5, 2017, with sharp weapons at Khaliamari under the Borghat Police Station limits.

The judge observed that the killing was due to some previous dispute and was a pre-planned conspiracy.