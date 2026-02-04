Assam: Four prisoners escape from Sadiya jail by scaling wall

Dibrugarh (Assam), Feb 4 (PTI) At least four prisoners escaped from Sadiya District Jail in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to a senior official, a massive manhunt has been launched after the inmates staged a daring escape in the early hours.

"The prisoners executed their plan during the pre-dawn hours by scaling the prison's high perimeter walls. They reportedly made a makeshift rope by tying several pieces of clothes together, allowing them to climb over the wall and flee into the surrounding area," he added.

Confirming the incident, Sadiya Senior Superintendent of Police Jagadish Das said the jailer alerted him about the disappearance after the morning rounds by the jail authorities.

"The jailer told me that four prisoners managed to flee. We have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the breach. A massive search operation is currently underway, and all nearby police stations have been alerted to track down and re-arrest the fugitives," he added.

The district authorities have cordoned off several exit points in Tinsukia to prevent the four men from crossing over to other district or state borders, an official said.

While police are following specific leads, no arrest has been made yet.

An internal inquiry is also expected to be conducted to determine if there was any negligence on the part of the jail staff on duty, he added.

"The incident, which took place in Chapakhowa area, has raised serious concerns over security lapses at the fortified facility. The escapees have been identified as Nabin Buragohain, Amlanjyoti Chetia, Sasadhar Deori and Huntu Sonowal," the official said.