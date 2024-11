Guwahati, Nov 6 (PTI) Four suspected rhino poachers were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Assam's Darrang district, a senior official said.

Advertisment

In a post on X, DGP G P Singh said the four were planning to kill a rhino at Orang National Park when they were nabbed on Tuesday night.

One .303 rifle with ammunition, three mobiles, five motorcycles and camping stores were seized from them, he added. PTI TR TR MNB