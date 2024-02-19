Assam, Goa CMs to attend launch of T'gana BJP's 'yatras' ahead of LS polls

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant and other senior BJP leaders will attend the launch of 'Vijaya Sankalp Yatras' (mostly roadshows) to be conducted by BJP in Telangana from February 20 to March 2, the party said on Monday.

Union Ministers B L Verma and Parshottam Rupala would also attend the launch events tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said five 'yatras' would be organised simultaneously during the period.

However, one 'yatra', covering Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts, would begin after a couple of days as a major tribal festival ('jatara') is set to be held between February 21 to 24, he said.

The Assam Chief Minister would launch the mass-contact programme that covers Adilabad and other districts, while Pramod Sawant would kick off the yatra that covers Bhongir and other districts.

During the mass-contact programme, BJP would explain the welfare and development programmes of the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi and the efforts to enhance the country's prestige, Kishan Reddy said.

He said the schemes and successes of Modi government, including 'Kisan Samman Nidhi', subsidy on fertilizers and control of terror activities would be taken to the notice of the people.

The Modi government took significant decisions as per the aspirations of the countrymen, including free rice scheme, the country emerging as fifth largest economy in the world, abolition of Article 370 and triple talaq and construction of Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya, he said.

The party would also highlight the alleged corruption and family rule of the BRS in Telangana during 2014 to 2023 and the scams during Congress rule in the country during the last 75 years, he said.

"We are fully confident. The election is not about who will become Prime Minister and which party will come to power. The question is, by how many seats will BJP increase its majority," he said.

The alliances formed by the opposition parties in the country are breaking, he said.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy dismissed talk of an alliance between BJP and BRS.

BJP would independently fight all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and bag a majority of the constituencies, he asserted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had gone on a three-month tour after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and he would go for a six-month break after the coming parliament elections, he claimed.

Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy offered prayers at the famous temple of Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi at Charminar here and launched the 'Raths' to be used in the 'yatras'.

Talking to reporters after the worship at the Bhagya Lakshmi temple, he said, during the yatras, BJP activists would go to every village, every house and try to meet every person to enlist their support.

Kishan Reddy also said the BJP would strive to bag the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, also in the coming elections.

After the abolition of triple talaq, Muslim youth with progressive views and women see Modi as a brother, he said. PTI SJR SJR SDP