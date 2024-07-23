'Assam got duped once again': state Congress on Budget

Guwahati, Jul 23 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that it "duped" Assam in the Union Budget.

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that in the last five years, the state has cumulatively demanded about Rs 10,785 crore from the Centre but got only Rs 250 crore.

"Assam has got duped once again. This budget gave Rs 11,500 crore to Bihar, but only assurances of help to Assam," he said in a post on X.

Borah said the Budget was great for "headline management", but not for reducing the misery of the people.

"The biggest problem in India currently is joblessness. There is no mention in the budget about massive job-creating opportunities. Rather, the government has come up with a creative jumla called internship in 500 Top Companies. Now, please think: how many people are qualified enough to work in these Top 500 companies? Won't most of these companies find loopholes to get out of this diktat, by saying things like not finding enough competent people," he claimed.

"Why is the government transferring its task of providing social/financial security to the industrial sector?" he added. PTI DG DG SOM