Assam government to organise cultural event to promote youth talent

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme song, memento, certificate and judges’ kit of Assam Sanskritik Mahasangram, a competition to provide a cultural platform to talented youth of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the state government is trying to promote a cultural empowerment narrative to expedite the development of all sections of people.

''This Assam Sanskritik Mahasangram is being organised to tap the inherent talents of the youth'', Sarma said.

The state government has earmarked Rs 36 crore for the event in which around 10 lakh participants will participate at 3000 venues, he said.

He urged the organisers not to seek any donation from anybody for the programme.

Each MLA can also use 10 per cent of their local areas development fund for the event, he added.

The chief minister sought people's cooperation for the successful conduct of the event.

The event, which will be organised by the cultural affairs department, will conclude on February 7, 2024.

The competitions will be held in three categories with participants in the age group of 12 to 18 years in Group A, from 19 to 24 years in Group B and from 25 to 35 years in Group C.

The participants will present different genres of music and dance, including Bihu dance.

The competitions will be held from the panchayat level and the first three winners from these levels will participate at the legislative assembly constituency (LAC). The LAC winners will proceed to the district level and then finally the grand finale will be held in Guwahati where the winners of the districts will compete at the state level.

The winners will be awarded with certificates while mementos and cash rewards will also be given from LAC level onwards.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, PHE Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Handloom and Textile Minister U G Brahma, Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, Rajya Sabha MP and political secretary to the chief minister Pabitra Margherita, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur and senior officials were also present on the occasion. PTI DG DG MNB