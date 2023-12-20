Assam governor calls for better functioning of Cotton University

Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has called for strengthening of governance and functioning of the state's premier Cotton University for improved academic outcomes.

In a meeting with the chancellor’s nominees and court members of the varsity on Tuesday, the governor said they should promote and endorse exemplary practices aimed at advancing the cause of higher education.

He also said the nominees are expected to serve as agents of positive transformation within universities, both in terms of academic and extracurricular achievements.

Pointing out the crucial role that the chancellor's nominees can play in shaping the quality of higher education institutions, Kataria emphasised on their responsibility to foster a positive atmosphere within the university and enhance the efficacy for the betterment of the institution.

He also urged the nominees to advocate best practices and offer constructive suggestions for continuous improvement.

The governor also asked the nominees of the executive council and academic council to carefully examine the selection processes, including screening of candidates and constitution of the selection committee.

Advisor to the chancellor’s secretariat Prof. Mihir K. Chaudhuri, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S. S. Meenakshi Sundaram and other senior officials were also present at the meeting. PTI DG DG BDC