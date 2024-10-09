Assam Governor, CM extend Durga Puja greetings

Guwahati, Oct 9 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday extended greetings and best wishes to the people of Assam on the occasion of Durga Puja.

“Durga Puja marks the eternal essence of victory of good over evil and ushers in hope and a bright future. On this occasion, let us all pay our obeisance to Goddess Durga and pray that she guides all towards righteousness, joy and prosperity,” the governor said in a message.

He hoped that the spirit with which the festival is celebrated strengthens the bond of unity to fight against all evils.

The chief minister, in his message, pointed out that Durga Puja continues to inspire individuals to move forward, grounded in the principles of humanism and moral values.

“Sharadiya Durga Puja is not only a religious festival, but also a celebration of love, brotherhood, and solidarity, bringing people together in a spirit of harmony,” he said.

The rich tradition of Durga Puja, prevalent since the times of ancient Kamrupa, showcases the cultural heritage of the state, he said.

Sarma visited 14 puja pandals on Wednesday and interacted with the members of each organising committee The CM had earlier announced that the state government will continue for the second consecutive year its monetary assistance of Rs 10,000 to each Durga Puja committee. PTI DG RBT