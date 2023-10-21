Assam Governor, CM laud police for their role in peace and development

Guwahati, Oct 21 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday emphasised the role of the police force in maintaining law and order.

"A country can progress only when there is proper law and order. The police force plays a pivotal role in ensuring peace," he said while speaking to reporters after attending the Police Commemoration Day here.

Paying tributes to the police personnel killed in the line of duty, he said it is due to their sacrifices that a nation enjoys peace and development.

"It is due to their efforts that there is peace and an offshoot of peace is the development that we are witnessing," the governor added.

In a series of posts on X, he wrote, "I am truly delighted to have attended the Police Commemoration Day parade today. It is an honour to pay my heartfelt tributes to the heroic martyrs of Assam Police who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our great nation." Praising the state police for its bravery and discipline, he said, "This force has not only played a pivotal role in maintaining law and order, but has also effectively quelled insurgency across the state." Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his tributes to police personnel killed in the line of duty and lauded the role of the force.

"Our heartfelt gratitude to their families for the immense sacrifices they've made. The unwavering commitment and valour of our heroes shall forever be etched in our hearts." "Our valiant police personnel have been at the forefront of maintaining law and order and solving crimes. They have been the first responders in times of crisis and are ready for any exigency 24x7," he posted on X. PTI SSG SSG MNB