Assam governor exhorts voters to participate in election process

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday stressed the role of voters and their participation in the election process to ensure a healthy democracy.

“Voters are the backbone of democracy, and their participation is crucial for the health of democracy,” he said addressing a programme here on the occasion of National Voters’ Day, an official statement said.

National Voters’ Day is celebrated to create awareness among people, especially first-time electors, about their right to vote, he said.

“Our youth are a significant part of India's democratic polity. Today’s youth, especially first-time voters, are energetic and creative, and their participation in Indian electoral processes holds great importance,” he said.

The governor maintained that the participation of voters in election processes makes them contributors to the nation's progress, prosperity, and development.

This year’s theme, ‘Nothing like voting, I vote for sure’, serves as a reminder to eligible voters to step forward and participate in election processes, he added.

Acharya praised the Election Commission for its efforts in promoting democracy and conducting free, fair and transparent elections across the country.