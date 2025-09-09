Assam Governor inaugurates BIMSTEC Youth Leaders Summit

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday inaugurated the BIMSTEC Youth Leaders Summit 2025, a gathering of emerging leaders from the Bay of Bengal region here.

"This platform unites us not just geographically, but emotionally, culturally, civilizationally, and historically," the Governor said.

The summit is being hosted by the Bharat Scouts and Guides under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Governor described the summit as a confluence of ideas, a celebration of cultures, and a foundation for future possibilities.

He emphasised the unifying role of the Bay of Bengal initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), which brings together seven nations — India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand.

Acharya extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Bharat Scouts and Guides for their pivotal role in organising the event.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the BIMSTEC, Acharya said that the real strength of the region lies in its youth.

He commended that today’s young generation is rising above borders to become bridges of peace, collaboration, and innovation in areas such as trade, technology, tourism, and environmental protection.

The summit seeks to empower youth as catalysts of innovation, development, and social change.

The Governor urged young leaders to focus on skills, innovation, digital learning, student exchange, and joint research.

He emphasised the importance of aligning with campaigns like ‘Vocal for Local’ to achieve both economic empowerment and cultural self-reliance.

The Governor further called upon the youth to engage proactively in tackling global challenges such as climate change, natural disasters, and environmental degradation and reminded them that leadership is not merely a position, but a responsibility toward society, the nation, and humanity.

As the summit brings together dynamic youth leaders from BIMSTEC countries, it promises to be a powerful platform for collaboration, policy dialogue, and building a shared vision for the future, he said.