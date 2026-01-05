Assam governor inaugurates programme on Indian Knowledge System, AI

Guwahati, Jan 5 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday inaugurated a six-day faculty development programme (FDP) at the Cotton University here.

The programme 'Indian Knowledge System and Artificial Intelligence: A prerequisite blend for 21st Century Education' is being jointly organised by the Inter University Centre for Teacher Education (IUCTE), Varanasi, and Cotton University under the initiative of Lok Bhavan, Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that teaching is a unique profession that goes beyond the transmission of knowledge and plays a crucial role in shaping personality, values, and social responsibility.

He pointed out that there was a need for a shift towards experiential, learner-centric, and field-based teaching-learning approaches.

Referring to the National Education Policy, the governor said that the new policy is a cornerstone to encourage and promote teachers' research and innovation for improving educational quality and nurturing intellectually and morally strong students.

''The NEP has been structured to anchor the Indian Knowledge Tradition and modern science and technology,'' he said.

He stressed on the ethical use of artificial intelligence with technology guided by human values to ensure inclusive and meaningful outcomes.

The region's rich traditional wisdom in culture, ecology, and indigenous practices can offer sustainable solutions when integrated with modern technology, the governor said.

Acharya expressed confidence that the programme would enrich teachers, encourage collaborative research, and promote innovative teaching practices, thereby strengthening the education system and contributing to the national goal of building a knowledge-based society. PTI DG DG RG