Assam governor lauds healthcare initiatives benefitting the poor

Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday underscored the importance of healthcare initiatives, particularly for the economically weaker sections, while inaugurating a dialysis unit at the Red Cross Hospital here.

The Hans Renal Care Centre, established through a collaboration between the Hans Foundation and the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Assam State Branch, aims to provide free renal care services to patients, marking a significant step toward accessible healthcare, according to a Raj Bhavan release.

Thanking the Hans Foundation and IRCS for their humanitarian efforts, the governor said, "The centre will be helpful to those in need." Highlighting the significance of health, he said, "If we are healthy, our society is healthy, and our nation is healthy. Health forms the foundation of all happiness." The governor also commended various government healthcare initiatives, including the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme and Amrit Abhiyan, and Chief Minister’s Free Diagnostics Service, describing them as transformative measures benefitting the underprivileged across the country.

The governor also inaugurated the Red Cross physiotherapy centre at the hospital during the same programme.

The event was attended by the chairperson of IRCS, Assam state branch, AK Absar Hazarika, CEO of The Hans Foundation Sandeep J Kapur and others, the release added.