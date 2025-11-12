Assam Governor Laxman Acharya visits Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Assam Governor Laxman Acharya on Wednesday visited the Vindhyavasini temple here and offered prayers to Goddess Vindhyavasini.

Circle Officer (Chunar) Manjari Rao said the governor was accorded a warm welcome by District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Gangwar and local representatives with bouquets after his arrival.

The governor also visited his ancestral village Hajipur and after attending various programmes, he left for Sonbhadra later in the day, the officer said. PTI COR ABN ABN APL APL