Assam governor releases books of Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya on Thursday released two books - Diary (Part 3) and Collection of Speeches (Part 3) of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here.

The two books are inspiring the society at large and very important testament for the future, the Governor said on the occasion "I had known the chief minister as a seasoned and dynamic politician, but today I realised that he is also a litterateur of repute. This has also inspired me to learn the Assamese language at the earliest," he said.

Acharya pointed out that people usually think that politicians are too busy and it will not be possible for them to write books.

"The chief minister writing the diary is indeed laudable and all, particularly the younger generation, should take inspiration from this,’’ he added.

The governor pointed out that Sarma is ably taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vikas (development) and Virasat (heritage) forward in the state.

"Assam is progressing in all fields for the last three due to the hard work and leadership of the chief minister,’’ Acharya asserted.

Sarma, speaking on the occasion, said that both the books are not his personal statement but reflect the current state government’s approach towards development and progress during the last year.

''The diary is not personal or that of Himanta Biswa Sarma but that of the Assam Chief Minister and it will serve as a resource for research for the future generation,'' he said.

Sarma pointed out that though he is busy in political activities in the state and other parts of the country, the diary reflects how the administration and development of the state are not affected for a single.

He said that many important events like the signing of the peace agreement with the pro-talk ULFA and the delimitation exercise in the state find a place in the diary.

Many important events, contributions of prominent personalities from the past and present and communities towards the development of Assam's society, culture, sports and diverse fields are highlighted in the collection of speeches, Sarma said.

''A society lives and flourishes on hope. We are trying to move from an era of negativity - as a particular media house always highlights - to the era of semiconductors. The state will struggle for the next 10 years between hope and despondency,'' Sarma said.

Assam can never achieve 100 per cent perfection as there are insurgent outfits surrounding the state, influx from Bangladesh to some degree and the problem of floods.

''Despite such challenges, we are trying to create a new Assam and this is reflected in the book. I am not working for my generation but for a generation that will make Assam one of the leading states of the country,'' the chief minister said.

The collection of his speeches is being brought out every year since he assumed office in 2021 and the third part is a compilation of 70 speeches delivered during the last year. PTI DG DG NN