Assam Governor reviews progress of government schemes in Cachar

Guwahati, Aug 23 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday chaired a review meeting of government schemes with district commissioner and heads of departments of Barak Valley's Cachar district in Silchar.

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav made a detailed presentation on the implementation of various flagship programmes of both the central and state governments in the district, an official release said.

The governor also chaired a security review meeting with Superintendent of Police Numal Mahato and took stock of the prevailing law and order situation in the district.

Acharya reviewed the progress of the ongoing Amrit Sarovar projects and sought details from the concerned officials regarding infrastructure development at the sites, including installation of flagpoles, construction of shades, and provision of seating arrangements.

Reviewing the fishery sector, he observed that Cachar has immense potential for fish farming.

He enquired about hatchery facilities, fish seed demand, and emphasised the need to strengthen infrastructure to enhance productivity of the sector.

On the TB Mukt Abhiyan, the governor urged officials to intensify efforts to popularise the 'Nikshay Mitra' initiative and called upon all stakeholders to be more sensitive and resolute in eradicating tuberculosis from the state.

In the health sector, the governor expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in the district.

He also reviewed the measures being taken to address school drop-out rates, functioning of single-teacher schools, and other educational initiatives aimed at improving student retention.

The governor also asked the officials to popularise NCC and NSS among students in the district.

He also reviewed the performance of departments, including PWD, Agriculture, PHE, Social Forestry, and Irrigation, among others. PTI DG DG RG