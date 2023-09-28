Assam governor reviews schemes of health and family welfare department

Guwahati, Sept 28 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday reviewed the activities and various schemes of the Health and Family Welfare Department and Medical Education and Research Department. Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta was present during the review at Raj Bhavan here.

The governor said that both the central and state governments have accorded high priority to the health and hygiene of the people, and the officials should go that extra mile to live up to the mandate given to them.

A number of medical colleges have come up and several will be completed soon, which will increase the responsibility of the Health and Family Welfare Department to a great extent, Kataria said.

The governor also advised the officials to make provisions for blood banks with storage facilities in every district as soon as possible.

He also highlighted the need to maintain the highest standard of quality in the district hospitals and to ensure cleanliness in these hospitals along with providing adequate parking facilities.

The governor also said that nurses should be given the best training so that they can provide better neonatal services.

The Commissionerate of Food and Drugs administration needs to be strengthened, Kataria added.

The health minister briefed the governor about the different activities and infrastructural developments initiated by the department along with the various clinical activities for the health and hygiene of the people.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare Department) Avinash Joshi, gave a detailed presentation of the activities of the department.

He also highlighted the department's commitment to provide preventive, palliative, curative, and quality healthcare services to the people of the state.

The Commissioner and Secretary of Medical Education and Research Dr Siddharth Singh also gave a presentation on medical education and research in the state. PTI DG NN