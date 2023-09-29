Assam governor reviews works of 2 state govt departments

Guwahati, Sep 29 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday reviewed the initiatives and schemes of the Finance Department, and the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department of the state government.

Advertisment

The governor emphasised the pivotal role played by the Finance Department in the state's growth and development, and called for its effective collaboration with other departments to ensure the seamless execution of welfare activities.

He also stressed on the importance of heeding audit recommendations as the Centre disburses funds to the state only after the issuance of utilisation certificates He urged the department to exercise utmost diligence in providing these certificates within the stipulated time to facilitate the uninterrupted flow of funds.

The governor also asked the department to explore alternative avenues for generating additional revenues.

Advertisment

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog gave a brief outline of the initiatives taken by her departments, while Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Samir Kumar Sinha gave a presentation on its activities.

In the meeting with officials of the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Deparment, the governor inquired about its role in addressing price surges and sought details on the measures taken to stabilise prices during the festive season.

He also emphasised the need for establishing a mandi system in the state, particularly to support farmers in obtaining fair prices for their produce.

Advertisment

The governor underscored the importance of diversifying agricultural production beyond paddy cultivation.

He advocated for the need to encourage farmers to engage in pulse and other allied farming practices to ensure the state's self-sufficiency in agricultural production.

Minister Ranjeet Kr Dass provided the governor with details of the department's initiatives, and Additional Chief Secretary Biswaranjan Samal gave a comprehensive presentation on its core responsibilities. PTI DG DG SOM