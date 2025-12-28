Assam Governor stresses on strength of youth in shaping country's future

Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has stressed on the strength of the youth for shaping the country's future.

He was interacting with a group of 40 students participating in the 'Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Programme' on the concluding day of their visit on Saturday.

The programme was organised by the North Eastern Council, under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

Interacting with the students, Acharya focused on the core spirit of 'Rashtra Bhav' and 'Rashtra Seva', emphasising that a deep sense of national consciousness and service to society forms the foundation of responsible citizenship.

He said that India's strength lies in its youth, whose energy, integrity and commitment to national values can shape the country's future in a meaningful way.

The governor maintained that programmes like the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange play an important role in strengthening national integration by providing young minds an opportunity to understand the cultural diversity, development perspectives and shared heritage of the nation.

Encouraging the students to draw inspiration from positive national narratives, he called upon the students to internalise these messages and actively contribute towards the service of the nation in their respective spheres.

The Ashtalakshmi Darshan 2025 programme, which was underway from December 15, aimed to promote cultural and educational exchange among students of different states.

The programme hosted visiting undergraduate student delegates from Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. PTI SSG SSG RG