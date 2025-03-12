Assam Governor visits Aniruddhadeva Sports University to review its progress

Guwahati, Mar 12 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday visited the permanent campus of Aniruddhadeva Sports University at Chabua in Dibrugarh district to review the progress of its construction.

Vice chancellor Prof JP Verma briefed the Governor on the construction status and provided a detailed report of the ongoing development works.

The governor emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, sports in the country had received unprecedented attention.

He noted that the state government is prioritising sports promotion by building sports infrastructure.

"This will pave the way for nurturing talent and strengthening India’s sporting ecosystem," the governor said.

He directed officials to expedite construction to ensure that the university is completed at the earliest.

He asserted that the university has immense potential to provide necessary impetus to aspiring sportspersons, create a hub for talent development and academic excellence in sports sciences in Assam.

''Once completed, the university will undoubtedly attract students from across the country, bolstering Assam’s position as a key centre for sports education'', he added.

He also interacted with the students and assured them that the institute's infrastructure would be completed soon.

The governor’s visit is an extension of the government’s dedication to accelerating sports infrastructure development, ensuring that Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University emerges as a premier institution for sports education and training in the nation, the vice-chancellor said. PTI DG DG MNB