Assam govt, AASU unanimous on 38 points of Central panel report on Assam Accord

Guwahati, Feb 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the government and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) have arrived at a consensus on 38 recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee report on Assam Accord.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Sarma said there were 52 suggestions in the Clause 6 report and the meeting considered 39 of those.

"We have reached an agreement on 38 out of 52 recommendations, which will be swiftly implemented. For the remaining 14 suggestions, we need more time and will be discussed in future," he added.

Some of the important consensus decisions have been teaching Assamese as a language compulsorily in schools, conducting survey of Char areas (riverine vegetative islands) and publishing government notifications in Assamese along with English, Sarma said.

The discussion with AASU covered 39 recommendations within the state government's purview, focusing on land rights, cultural preservation and linguistic safeguards to protect Assam's indigenous population.

On February 25, 2020, the Committee had submitted its report on the implementation of the Assam Accord to the then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for handing it over to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the High-Level Committee (HLC) was formed by the Centre.

Before the Assam Assembly polls in 2021, Sarma, who was a senior cabinet minister in the previous BJP government, had said that the government cannot implement the recommendations of the HLC as those are "far from legal reality".

In October 2021, the Assam government had set up an eight-member committee to prepare a framework within three months for implementation of all clauses of the 40-year-old Assam Accord, especially the Clause-6 report prepared by the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma panel. It is yet to submit the report.

The Assam government and the AASU in September last year for the first time discussed the implementation of Justice Sharma committee's recommendations on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to protect the interests of the indigenous population.

The Assam Accord was signed in 1985 after a six-year long violent anti-foreigner movement. It stated, among other clauses, that names of all foreigners coming to Assam on or after March 25, 1971 would be detected, deleted from electoral rolls and steps would be taken to deport them. PTI TR TR RG