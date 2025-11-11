Assam govt and JSW sign agreement to set up world-class heritage museum

Guwahati, Nov 11 (PTI) The Assam government and the JSW Group have signed an agreement to set up a world-class heritage museum in the city, with the inaugural exhibition to showcase the 17th-century devotional textile ‘Vrindavani Vastra’.

According to an official release on Tuesday, the museum, dedicated to the preservation and promotion of art, culture and heritage, will come up on a 45,000 sq ft site at the sericulture farm in Khanapara.

The Assam government has allotted the land for the museum, which will be constructed and fully funded by the JSW Group.

The museum will serve as a hub for national and international artefacts, travelling exhibitions and cultural showcases, creating opportunities for global cultural exchange.

The inaugural exhibition will feature the Vrindavani Vastra, the devotional textile woven under the spiritual guidance of Srimanta Sankardev, which is currently preserved at the British Museum in London.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the museum will be a source of immense pride for the state.

''It will not only bring the sacred Vrindavani Vastra home but will also provide a state-of-the-art facility for showcasing Assamese art and heritage alongside global exhibitions," Sarma said.

JSW Foundation's Chairperson Sangita Jindal said through this collaboration, JSW is honoured to support the Assam government in creating a museum that will preserve India’s cultural heritage and offer a platform for global cultural engagement.

The museum will include state-of-the-art climate control facilities and security systems to ensure the preservation of the artefacts, the release added.