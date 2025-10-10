Assam govt announces recruitment test results for over 7,600 Grade III posts

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) Results of 7,650 Grade III posts in Assam government were declared on Friday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claiming that nearly two lakh appointments are being given under his regime.

Along with the results of the Grade III posts for 50 departments conducted under Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE), selection list for more than 600 posts was also declared separately.

"Once again, we have delivered on our promise of clean, transparent, and merit-based recruitment. With the declaration of ADRE and other results today, Assam stands tall — setting a new benchmark for honesty, fairness, and opportunity in public appointments," Sarma said in a post on X.

"We have also set a new record — delivering more than what we promised," he said, adding that, "We had pledged 1 lakh appointments, and today we are well on our way to achieving nearly 2 lakh appointments — a true testament to our commitment to the youth of Assam." The future of the young generation is secure, and their hard work defines success in this New Assam, the chief minister maintained.

Addressing a press conference here, Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman, State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts, which had conducted the ADRE, said, "Results for 7,650 posts of Grade III have been declared today and are available through websites." He said the selected candidates will be appointed against vacancies in 50 departments, with Agriculture having the highest number of vacant posts at 1,850, followed by Panchayat and Rural Development with 873 posts and School Education with 581 posts.

The officer added that the ADRE for Grade III posts were held in 28 districts in September last year, with over 17 lakh candidates appearing for it.

Tewari also said that along with the ADRE results, the names of selected candidates for 625 posts in various grades in police have also been declared on Friday.

The state-level police recruitment board had conducted the exams for these 625 posts, which include posts of sub-inspectors, constables and different Grade IV staff, he said.

"Results for 5,614 more posts of exams conducted by the police recruitment board will be announced on Saturday," Tewari added.