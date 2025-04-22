Assam govt announces two-day state mourning on Pope Francis' demise

Guwahati, Apr 22 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday announced a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect on the passing away of Pope Francis.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Easter Monday. He was 88. The Pope was diagnosed with double pneumonia.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of Assam has decided that there will be two days state mourning on April 22 and 23," an official order said.

Additionally, one day's state mourning will be observed on the day of the funeral, it added.

"On the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout Assam on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning," the order stated.