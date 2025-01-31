Assam govt asks docs to prescribe medicines available in hospitals

Guwahati, Jan 31 (PTI) Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal on Friday urged government doctors to prescribe only those medicines which are available at hospital pharmacy units and promote generic alternatives to reduce cost.

After reviewing healthcare projects in Cachar district, Singhal, in a press conference, said that hospitals across the state maintain a 99 per cent availability of essential medicines, ensuring uninterrupted treatment for patients.

To enhance transparency and efficiency, he launched a dedicated WhatsApp helpline (9864541430), allowing the public to report medicine shortages and enabling swift government intervention.

Stressing affordability in medical care, Singhal urged government doctors to prescribe hospital pharmacy medicines and promote the use of generic alternatives to reduce expenses, according to an official release.

Earlier, during the review meeting, the health and family welfare minister assessed the progress of ongoing healthcare projects and directed officials to focus on infrastructure upgradation for enhanced medical accessibility, particularly for underprivileged communities.

The key discussions in the meeting included the wage compensation scheme for pregnant women labourers in tea garden area, MMR and IMR review, and strategies to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the statement said.

He reiterated the government's commitment to providing the necessary resources to strengthen healthcare facilities in the district. PTI TR TR BDC