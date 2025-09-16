Assam govt asks people to remain alert as heavy rain lashes state

Guwahati, Sep 16 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday asked people to be on alert and refrain from avoidable travel as heavy rain lashed parts of the state.

In a statement, the government said the weather pattern suggests that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in various districts over the next two to three days.

"Residents of low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides. Residents of vulnerable areas are further advised to keep an adequate stock of essential items such as medicines and candles," it said.

Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall, it said.

The local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems are being kept on alert, it added.

Heavy rain started in the state on Monday night, with waterlogging being reported from many areas.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am, Goalpara received 55.2 mm of rainfall, while Silchar got 26.7 mm of rain. Guwahati received 18 mm of rain, and Dibrugarh got 19.2 mm of showers. PTI SSG SOM