Assam govt bans literature linked to banned fundamentalist groups

Guwahati, Dec 4 (PTI) The Assam government has banned all literature, documents, materials and digital content associated with fundamentalist groups such as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and other similar banned or affiliated outfits.

It has also put a similar ban on websites, social media pages, encrypted channels, online groups and digital platforms propagating extremist or ‘jihadi’ content.

The ban has been imposed under Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, through a notification issued by the Political (A) department on orders of the governor on Wednesday.

The notification was based on a proposal from the assistant inspector general of police (law and order), along with observations from the judicial department.

It noted that JMB, ABT, Ansar-Al-Islam/pro-AQIS and other affiliated groups are proscribed by the central government, "being terrorist organisations engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of India".

According to the notification, intelligence inputs, cyber-patrolling reports and investigations by Assam Police and the Special Task Force (STF) indicated the "continued circulation, possession, dissemination and digital transmission of radical/jihadi literature" linked to these groups.

Such literature and materials include content "glorifying violent jihad, promoting radicalisation, providing ideological indoctrination and facilitating recruitment, operations guidance and incitement against the sovereignty of India, thereby posing a grave threat to public order, internal security and communal harmony".

It pointed that publication, circulation, exhibition and possession of such materials was offensive under various legal provisions, and "perpetuates extremist ideology and renders vulnerable section of youth susceptible to radicalisation".

In view of the above, the state government has prohibited publication, sale, possession, storage, etc., whether physical or digital of any radical or jihadi literature, materials, etc. associated with JMB, ABT and other similar groups, with immediate effect.

Police, Special Branch, CID, district senior superintendents of police, cyber crime units and all law-enforcement agencies will ensure strict enforcement of the order and take necessary legal action against all violators, the notification added. PTI SSG SSG MNB