Assam govt bans North East India Festival organiser from holding any event in state

Guwahati, Sep 24 (PTI) The Assam government on Wednesday banned Syamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of North East Festival which singer Zubeen Garg had gone to attend in Singapore before his death, from holding any function or event in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East Festival, organised by Mahanta and his company.

"The state government has decided to prohibit Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

Further, the state government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly, he added.

"The state government will also request the Centre not to extend any financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any manner," the CM said.

The North East Festival is being sponsored by several central government ministries and also gets support from almost all the northeastern state governments.

Garg's body was consigned to flames with full state honours amid chanting of Vedic hymns as thousands of fans sang his songs to bid farewell to the icon in the sylvan surroundings of Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday.