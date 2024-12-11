Assam govt begins 12-day programme to dole out benefits of schemes

Guwahati, Dec 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a 12-day programme on Wednesday to distribute grants, assistance, and scholarships under various schemes across the state.

On the first day, scooters under the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award as part of the Pragya Bharti scheme, cash prizes under the Anundoram Borooah Award, and bicycles through the chief minister's special scheme were distributed in Guwahati and Jorhat, benefiting students from Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, and Jorhat districts.

"Starting today, Team Assam will embark on a 12-day journey to visit people and distribute grants and assistance under various schemes. This period will ensure financial and moral support for various sections of our society," Sarma said while launching the programme.

Lakhs of people will get welfare benefits in the coming days under different schemes, beginning this special period with appreciation to thousands of meritorious students, he added.

On the first day, 45,226 students from the three districts were given cash awards and two-wheelers.

The scheme will benefit 26,969 Class 10 students who secured 75 per cent marks with cash benefits, 48,673 Class 12 students with scooters, and 3,23,640 Class 9 students with bicycles across the state.

"The Government of Assam has transformed the education sector through improved infrastructure, new institutions and initiatives like 'Gunotsav'. Dear students, as the Amrit Peedhi, you must strive to fulfil Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed nation by 2047," Sarma said.

As part of the '12 Days of Development' programme, the government will distribute a relief package worth Rs 223 crore to over 78,000 borrowers under the microfinance loan waiver scheme, Rs 353.37 crore to more than 6.86 lakh disaster-affected families as reconstruction and livelihood aid, and Rs 21.9 crore to 6,490 self-help groups (SHGs) to support their food processing units. PTI TR SBN TR SBN