Assam govt carries out eviction drive in Goalpara

Goalpara (Assam), Dec 13 (PTI) More than 40 families were evicted in an anti-encroachment drive in Assam’s Goalpara district on Friday, an official said.

Advertisment

They were served eviction notices in advance, he said.

The eviction drive was carried out with the help of excavators since morning in the Pancharatna area, under the Balijan revenue circle of the district.

Security forces were also deployed for the operation, which faced resistance from the encroachers.

Advertisment

Many of those evicted claimed they had been living there for at least three generations and attempted to prevent the administration from carrying out the operation.

"I was born in this house, and now my grandchildren are here. We cannot be asked to leave just like that," a woman claimed.

Another senior resident said that the administration failed to make any alternative arrangements for them.

Advertisment

"Where will the people live now?" he asked.

Some women tried to prevent the excavators, but police moved them away and cleared the way.

A total of 44 families, belonging to different religions and linguistic groups, were evicted during the operation, the official said.

Advertisment

Senior officials, including additional district commissioner Nabajyoti Pathak, Balijan circle officer Puja Das and additional Superintendent of Police Anita Hazarika, oversaw the drive. PTI COR SSG SBN SSG SBN