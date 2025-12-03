Assam govt committed to increase police strength through transparent appointments: CM

Guwahati, Dec 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said his government was committed to increasing the strength of Assam Police through transparent and merit-based appointments.

Sarma handed over appointment letters to 5,818 youth selected for Assam Police and other directorates under the home department, taking the total number of government appointments under the present dispensation to 1,41,194.

"As promised, the government has been giving appointments transparently, reflecting our commitment to youth empowerment, institutional strengthening and public service through fair recruitment," he said.

The CM said that earlier, securing police jobs in the state required "influential connections or money", but now hard work and merit determined recruitment.

Many youths had to migrate to other states to work as security guards due to lack of opportunities, he added.

Sarma said that during the last assembly election campaign, the government had promised one lakh government jobs, following which a "clean and transparent" recruitment system was launched.

A mechanism has been created to fill vacancies in police, education and health departments every year so that no post remains unfilled for long, he added.

Fair recruitment in Assam Police has motivated young aspirants to work harder, with many now qualifying for Assam Police, CAPF, BSF and the Army, he said.

Advertisements for 5,000 new constable posts will be issued soon, the CM announced.

Sarma advised the new recruits, who secured jobs without paying bribes, to reject corruption even after joining service, noting that there had been no complaints of graft against recruits in the past five years.

He urged those from low-income families to remain empathetic towards the poor.

He also asked newly appointed personnel to give up the Orunodoi benefits if any female member of their families are availing them.

Regular recruitment has helped the force achieve “discipline, transparency and strong investigative progress”, Sarma said.

He added that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had ranked Assam Police first in the implementation of new criminal laws. PTI DG DG MNB