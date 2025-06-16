Assam govt conducts drives to clear land encroached by 693 families in Goalpara, Bongaigaon dists

Goalpara (Assam), Jun 16 (PTI) The Assam government on Monday launched eviction drives to evict 693 families, mostly belonging to the migrant Bengali-speaking Muslim community, who allegedly encroached on vast tracts of land in the two districts of Goalpara and Bongaigaon, officials said.

According to officials, 667 families were evicted from Hasilabeel village in Goalpara district, while another 29 families were removed from Bhandara in Bongaigaon district.

The drive in Goalpara began at 7 am under tight security.

Deputy Commissioner Khanindra Chaudhary said, "There was no resistance from the encroachers, and no untoward incident was reported during the day." The drive was stopped around 3 pm because of rain. It's likely to resume at 8 am on Tuesday, an official said.

''Almost 60 per cent of the encroached area has been cleared with concrete houses demolished,'' he added.

The drive was carried out in over 45 per cent of 1,555 bighas in Hasilabeel under Balijana revenue circle, he added. The remaining land comprises a water body.

There are five lower primary schools in the village, which will also be demolished.

Around 20 bulldozers and excavators were pressed into service for the purpose, he said.

Chaudhary said the residents were served eviction notices in 2023 and 2024.

"We served final notices on Friday, asking them to vacate their homes by Monday morning. Placards and posters were also put up at multiple locations as reminders," he said.

Chaudhary, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Mahanta, camped in the village since morning, while IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh arrived later to review the situation.

Many residents left the village with their belongings, but those who remained requested that the district administration rehabilitate them.

''I was born here, and so was my father. My grandfather settled here when the Jogighopa bridge was being constructed. We are cooperating with the authorities but request them to provide us with an alternative place to stay'', a local resident said.

In Bongaigaon, the drive was carried out in Bhandara area after a notice was served to the encroachers last week, an official said.

The families had encroached 349 bighas of temple-sattra and built their homes, he added.

There was no report of any untoward incidents with the families moving away with their belongings, and demolition of the houses was completed during the day. PTI cor DG DG MNB