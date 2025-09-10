Assam govt donates Rs 5 crore, relief material to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Sept 10 (PTI) Joining other states, the Assam government on Wednesday donated Rs five crore along with relief materials to flood-affected Himachal Pradesh.

Assam Minister for Power Prasanta Phukan handed over the cheque of Rs 5 crore to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Himachal Sadan here, an official statement said.

Phukan handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Sukhu on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of Assam for the flood-affected people of Himachal Pradesh, it said.

Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Tripura are among the states that have extended similar assistance to Himachal Pradesh, which has been ravaged by floods and landslides.

Phukan said that the Assam government stands in solidarity with the people of Himachal Pradesh during their hour of distress.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Sarma and the people of Assam for the support extended to the flood-affected people, the statement said.

Sukhu said the goodwill gesture by the chief minister of Assam and its people toward the flood-hit people of the hill state is much appreciated and will help in relief and rehabilitation efforts, it said.

Truckloads of essential relief materials, including utensils and mattresses, were flagged off from Assam House here on Tuesday. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita and several MPs were present on the occasion.

A total of 378 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 20 this year. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,156 crore so far, according to the Himachal Pradesh government.