Assam govt employees awarded for public service

Guwahati, Aug 5 (PTI) Public servants from top officers to clerks and peons were awarded by the Assam government on Monday in recognition of their service to people, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conferring awards on them.

The ‘Karmashree’ and ‘Lok Sewa’ awards were presented during the day, coinciding with the death anniversary of Gopinath Bordoloi, the first chief minister of the state, which is observed as Lok Kalyan Divas.

Exhorting the employees to work with dedication and sincerity, Sarma also highlighted the initiatives of the government for them.

“Our public servants are taking forward the good governance initiatives of the Govt, driven by the philosophy and ideals of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi. Today, we honoured such public servants with the Karmashree and Lok Sewa Awards right till the district level in recognition of their services to the people of Assam,” he said in a post on X.

He asserted that Assam has one of the most progressive policies for government servants - from housing, solar panel and medical insurance schemes to dedicated career pathways.

“My appeal to our employees is that they should work for ‘lok kalyan’ (people’s welfare), and not for ‘niji kalyan’ (personal benefit),” the CM said.

‘Karmashree’- the Chief Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration - was conferred upon six teams, while the Lok Sewa award was presented at the state and district level. PTI SSG RBT