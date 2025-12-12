Assam govt empowering women through various schemes: CM

Kokrajhar, Dec 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his government was empowering the women of the state through various welfare schemes, ensuring that they are making significant contributions to their families and society.

He was speaking at the launch of 'Orunodoi 3.0' for the five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), under which Rs 1,250 monthly financial support will be provided to 4.12 lakh women.

Sarma said that while the scheme was launched in other districts of the state on October 7, it could not be started in BTR due to the Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

He said a "special gift" will be provided for all beneficiaries of the scheme on January 1, though he did not share details.

With 38 lakh women under the ambit of Orunodoi, the scheme has significantly empowered women in the state, he maintained.

Sarma said the financial support sent through direct bank transfer on the 10th of every month has led to the enhancement of the socio-economic status of women.

He claimed that such a comprehensive scheme for the poor had never been implemented in Assam earlier, and women from all communities, irrespective of caste or religion, are benefiting from it.

The chief minister said that by January 20, women beneficiaries of BTR will receive cheques of Rs 10,000 each under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA). PTI SSG SSG SOM