Assam govt engineer held on corruption charge

Guwahati, May 13 (PTI) An executive engineer was arrested on bribery charges and over Rs 79 lakh in cash was recovered from his house in Guwahati by vigilance personnel on Monday.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, based on a complaint, laid a trap and arrested the man.

In a post on X handle, the vigilance and anti-corruption wing said the officer in the office of superintending engineer (Public Health Engineering), North Lakhimpur circle, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in Guwahati for payment of bills.

During a search operation at his house at Hengrabari, Guwahati, Rs 79,87,500 in cash has been recovered, it added. PTI SSG SBN SSG SBN