Assam govt enhances land allotment, assures financial support for TTD complex in Guwahati

Tirupati, Dec 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has agreed to double the land allocation from nearly 11 acres to build a Sri Venkateswara Swamy Divy Kshetram (temple complex) in Guwahati, TTD said on Saturday.

The Assam CM's nod came following his Andhra Pradesh counterpart M Chandrababu Naidu's request.

Besides increasing the land allotment, Sarma has also agreed to retain the temple within Guwahati and extend financial support for grounding various development activities in this land parcel as requested by Naidu.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman BR Naidu said the northeastern state had allotted 10.8 acres earlier in Guwahati but later requested for the relocation of the proposed temple complex as it could affect the prospects of an existing Sri Balaji temple and cultural complex at Garchuk in Guwahati.

Observing that establishing a Sri Venkateswara temple at Kamrup metropolitan district would affect the existing Garchuk Balaji temple, the Assam government had suggested relocating it to either Silchar or Dibrugarh, two fast growing cities.

However, Naidu took up this matter and wrote to Sarma to retain the temple complex within Guwahati itself and also enhance the land allotment.

"The Assam Government has decided to allocate land to the extent of 25 acres at Guwahati towards the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Divya Kshetram instead of 10.8 acres as decided earlier," said an official press release from the temple body.

Incidentally, Naidu highlighted that the southern state had allotted 25 acres of land in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati to establish a Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and urged his Assamese counterpart to consider allocating an equal area of land within Guwahati.

Further, the TDP supremo noted in his letter on December 18 to Sarma that the Andhra Pradesh government and TTD are committed to spearheading the propagation of the Hindu Sanatana Dharma and the glory of Sri Venkateswara by establishing at least one temple in every state and union territory of the country.

"Since Guwahati is an important hub for the entire Northeast, I recommend increasing the land under consideration to about 25 acres to establish a Divya kshetram along with various pilgrim amenities and religious activities including Annadanam (free food devotees) on a regular basis," said Naidu.

"I also seek the Assam government to consider extending financial support for grounding various development activities in the land proposed to be allotted", he said.

Responding positively to Naidu's recommendations, Sarma has accorded in-principle approval to allocate 25 acres of land to TTD at Guwahati itself and also agreed to extend necessary financial support for undertaking development activities at the proposed site, the press release added.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH SA