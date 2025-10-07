Assam govt expands flagship scheme 'Orunodoi' to cover 38 lakh families

Guwahati, Oct 7 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday expanded its flagship financial support scheme for women, rolling out 'Orunodoi 3.0', making it the largest such programme in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said more than 38 lakh families will now be covered by the scheme, with a "special surprise" coming up in February.

"Rs 1,250 to over 38 lakh women instantly. Assam today expanded its flagship financial support scheme, #Orunodoi3 to become the largest ever anti-poverty scheme in the state," Sarma said in a post on X, after attending the launch of the third phase of the programme here.

He said over 38 lakh families will get Rs 1,250 per month, along with an extra Rs 250 on purchase of LPG cylinder.

"This scheme, since its inception, has helped a lot of families escape poverty, as reflected in leading reports and live a life of dignity," Sarma maintained.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to expand this scheme and enhance its efficacy to ensure no poor is left out.

"With #Orunodoi3, we have laid a comprehensive support net for our people that aligns with Antyodaya," Sarma said.

Besides Orunodoi, the government is providing free rice, subsidised pulses and LPG cylinders, free education for all, incentivising girl child education and free treatment, he said.

"A special surprise coming up on Feb," the chief minister said, without sharing any details.