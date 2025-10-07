Assam govt expands 'Orunodoi' scheme, now 38 lakh women to get Rs 1250 each a month

Guwahati, Oct 7 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday expanded its flagship financial support scheme for women, rolling out 'Orunodoi 3.0', making it the largest such programme in the state, in which 38 lakh families will get Rs 1,250 each a month.

Announcing this, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a "special surprise" will come in February.

"Rs 1,250 to over 38 lakh women instantly. Assam today expanded its flagship financial support scheme, #Orunodoi3 to become the largest ever anti-poverty scheme in the state," Sarma said in a post on X, after attending the launch of the third phase of the programme here.

He said over 38 lakh families will get Rs 1,250 per month, along with an extra Rs 250 on purchase of LPG cylinder.

"This scheme, since its inception, has helped a lot of families escape poverty, as reflected in leading reports and live a life of dignity," Sarma maintained.

He affirmed the government's commitment to expand this scheme and enhance its efficacy to ensure no poor person is left out.

"With #Orunodoi3, we have laid a comprehensive support net for our people that aligns with Antyodaya," Sarma said.

Besides Orunodoi, the government is providing free rice, subsidised pulses and LPG cylinders, free education for all, incentivising girl child education and free treatment, he said.

"A special surprise is coming up in February," the chief minister said, without sharing any details.

At the central launch programme of the scheme, Sarma addressed the beneficiaries virtually gathered across 25,991 polling centers.

Terming Orunodoi 3.0 as the largest welfare scheme in the state’s history post-independence, he said the state government will spend about Rs 5,000 crore annually for it.

Sarma said the scheme was launched in 2020, during his tenure as the state's finance minister, to help the poor during the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, about 18 lakh beneficiaries received Rs 830 each month, directly transferred to their bank accounts on the 10th of every month. Responding to public demand, the government increased the monthly assistance from October 2021 onward, Sarma said.

“Orunodoi is a journey of inclusion and empowerment. From 18 lakh to 28 lakh to 38 lakh beneficiaries. From Rs 830 to Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250 per month. A growing commitment to support, dignity and self-reliance,” he said.

The CM said that Orunodoi 3.0 has been launched as many eligible women were left behind earlier.

Sarma added that beneficiaries under Bodoland Territorial Council will be included soon as work on beneficiary identification was stalled there due to elections.

Dismissing opposition criticism that it is a beneficiary-centric scheme, the chief minister said, “Orunodoi represents more than just financial aid. It stands as a symbol of respect and gratitude from the state government toward the women and mothers of the state.” He said that from November onwards, families with ration cards will receive pulses, salt and sugar at subsidised rates.

Beneficiaries who submit their cooking gas documents will receive an additional Rs 250 as government support, he said, adding that the government also plans to provide edible oil at subsidised rates through the ration card in the coming months.

He claimed that the success of Orunodoi scheme has inspired other states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra to adopt programmes in its model. PTI SSG RG SSG NN