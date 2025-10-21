Assam govt extends financial aid to victims of Baksa jail violence

Guwahati, Oct 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended financial assistance to families of two persons injured in violence in Baksa, when five accused in singer Zubeen Garg’s death case were being taken to that district.

“@himantabiswa visited Lakshmipur A Block village in Baksa today following the recent incident near Baksa Jail,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Sarma met the families of the two injured and handed over financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each.

The CM also said “the government is committed to supporting their treatment further, as needed”.

Civilians, police personnel and media persons were injured when violence erupted during transportation of the five accused in Garg’s death to Baksa jail last week.

The celebrated singer had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Seven people have been arrested in the case so far.

The CMO said Sarma, during the visit, also paid obeisance at Hari Mandir and interacted with the local community.

Key announcements made by the chief minister include Rs 10 lakh for development of Hari Mandir and Rs 10 lakh for development of Shiv Mandir, it added. PTI SSG RBT