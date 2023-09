Assam govt felicitates teachers for contribution to education sector

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) Thirty-six teachers were feted by Assam government on Teachers’ Day on Tuesday, while nine college teachers and principals were honoured for various achievements.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu gave away the awards at a programme to mark the 62nd Teachers’ Day here.

Speaking on the occasion, Pegu said the relationship between a teacher and a student should not be of fear, but should be based on respect.

He also underscored the role of teachers in developing a positive-minded society and urged colleges to act as mentors for schools in their areas.

Pegu called upon teachers, especially those heading institutions, to develop their schools and colleges as places for all-round growth of students.

Besides the state award to 36 teachers for their services, nine college teachers were felicitated for achieving patents for their research outcomes.

The principals of Bahona College, Nanda Nath Saikia College and Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College, Jorhat; Bholanath College, Dhubri; Digboi College, Tinsukia; Furkating College, Golaghat; Jagiroad College and Mayang Anchalik College, Morigaon; Sonapur College, Kamrup (M) were also feted for achieving A+ in NAAC grading. PTI SSG SSG MNB