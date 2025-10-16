Assam govt forms panel to protect Vaishnavite monasteries, hikes DA to 58 pc

Guwahati, Oct 16 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Thursday approved a Bill seeking to set up a Sattra (Vaishnavite monasteries) Commission with quasi-judicial powers to protect them and their lands, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The cabinet also approved a three per cent hike in Dearness Allowance for government employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners, effective from July 1, the chief minister said. The employees will now get DA at a rate of 58 per cent.

"The Assam Sattra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025" was approved by the cabinet to safeguard the sacred heritage institutions, promote their cultural and economic potential, and ensure their legacy for future generations through a blend of modern governance and reverence for tradition, the CM said at a media briefing after the meeting here.

According to the bill, a Commission will be established that will secure Sattra lands from encroachment and disputes via transparent governance, while promoting sustainable economic growth through heritage tourism and Satriya arts, he said.

The panel will safeguard the Vaishnavite heritage through a digital repository for lands, artefacts, and manuscripts, ensuring global accessibility and preservation, Sarma said.

The Commission will comprise a retired Judge of a High Court as the Chairperson, the Director of Land Requisition, Acquisition and Reforms, Assam (ex-officio) as the member secretary, two representatives of Sattra institutions nominated by the state government and a retired Civil Servant (not below the rank of Secretary) experienced in land administration as members.

The cabinet also approved the payment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to the serving state government employees, pensioners and family pension holders in the revised rate effective from July 1, 2025.

The cabinet gave its nod for the equity investment of Rs 1272.09 crore by the state government in the joint venture Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Ltd, over a period of 4 years.

It also approved release of the equity amount of Rs 22.74 crore against the subsequent cash call from the company during the current financial year, within the budgeted amount.

The project envisages setting up a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex of Namrup IV Fertilizer plant with a minimum capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonne per annum (LMTPA) at Namrup within the existing premises of BVFCL.

The project will bring investment of Rs 10601.40 crore to the state and provide direct employment to 460 persons on a permanent basis and another 1500 persons on adhoc basis, Sarma added.

The cabinet approved the sanction for providing financial assistance as admission incentive to girl students under Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Aasoni who are enrolled in Government and Venture Educational Institutions in Higher Secondary, excluding Private Educational Institutions and also for Self-Financed Courses in Government Educational Institutions for 2025-26. PTI DG NN