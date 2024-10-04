Assam govt 'freed' 22,000 bighas of land from encroachments in Orang National Park: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the state government has removed encroachments from 22,000 bighas of land in Orang National Park.

Taking to X, Sarma said, "In Assam, we are scripting a new success story in wildlife conservation. Despite opposition from usual suspects, we freed 22,000 bighas from encroachments in Orang National Park." The area of Orang National Park has now increased manifold and the park has become directly linked with Kaziranga and Burha-Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary, creating an unhindered 180-km-long protected area for animals to thrive, he said.

"This huge area will now sustain diverse forms of flora and fauna, and solidify Assam as a biodiversity hotspot," Sarma added.

Orang National Park is located on the northern bank of Brahmaputra River in Darrang and Sonitpur districts of the state.

Famed for the one-horned rhinoceros and the Royal Bengal Tiger among other animals, the park covers an area of 79.28 sq km.

Orang was established as a sanctuary in 1985 and declared a national park on April 13, 1999.

Both Kaziranga and Orang have a similar landscape of marshes, streams and grasslands and are inhabited by similar wildlife.