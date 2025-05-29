Assam govt hands over financial assistance to kin of Pahalgam's terror victims

Guwahati, May 29 (PTI) The Assam government on Thursday handed over financial assistance to the next of kin of Pahalgam terror victims Yatishbhai Sudhirbhai Parmar and his son Sumit at Bhavnagar in Gujarat.

An ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh (five lakh each) was handed over to Parmar's family by Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika at their residence.

A condolence message from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also handed over to Parmar's wife Kajalben Parmar.

The state government had taken a decision to provide ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the families of all 26 people who were killed by terrorists at Pahalgam's Baisan valley on April 22.

The chief minister in a post on X said, ''Words can't express the pain of Kajalben who lost both her husband and son to the dastardly Pahalgam terrorist attack. The people of Assam stand firmly with her in this tough time. My colleague Shri @Pijush_hazarika visited their residence to offer our support and condolences." Hazarika in a post on X said, ''Visited the residence of Late Yatishbhai Sudhirbhai Parmar in Bhavnagar, Gujarat today. He and his 17-year-old son Sumit both tragically lost their lives in the cowardly attack. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Assam and handed over Rs 10 lakh assistance (Rs 5 lakh each) and a condolence letter from our HCM to Smt Kajalben Parmar, the sole survivor from the family'', he added. PTI DG DG RG