Assam govt hikes DA for employees to 55 pc, CM says highest among states

Guwahati, Apr 4 (PTI) The Assam cabinet gave its nod on Friday to increase the Dearness Allowance for government employees by 2 percentage points, becoming the first state in the country to provide 55 per cent DA, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma described it as a Bihu gift for the state's 7,38,000 employees and pensioners.

"We are proud of the hard work of all government employees who contribute significantly to Assam’s progress," he said.

"We will pay the enhanced DA with last month's salary, while the arrears will be paid with the salaries of April and May," he added.

The Centre recently hiked DA and DR (dearness relief) for its employees by 2 percentage points.