Assam govt implementing steps to revitalise waterways: CMO

Guwahati, Nov 4 (PTI) Assam government is actively working to revitalise the state’s waterways by enhancing safety, modernising infrastructure and improving connectivity, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Monday.

The Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society (AIWTDS) is undertaking these initiatives, the CMO said in a post on X.

AIWTDS is modernising Assam’s waterways by enhancing safety, infrastructure and connectivity, focusing on key advancements such as establishing new regulatory bodies, implementing night navigation, and upgrading the fleet with 20 steel catamarans, the CMO said.

The Jibondinga Scheme has also been introduced to provide boat operators with marine engines and safety gear," it said.

"As per the directives of HCM Dr @himantabiswa, @CSAssam_, Dr. Ravi Kota held a meeting recently with AIWTDS to review the progress of these initiatives," the CMO added.

The AIWTDS aims to enhance passenger ferry services and infrastructure while strengthening the state’s inland water transport framework, it said.

A key aspect of this initiative involves institutional and safety improvements, leading to the setting up of the Assam Inland Water Transport Regulatory Authority and Assam Inland Waterways Company Ltd.

Night navigation has been initiated, which has benefited over 8.5 lakh passengers, the CMO said.

For modernising infrastructure, 20 advanced steel catamarans have been added to the fleet, which also includes three search and rescue vessels, three tugboats, and three survey boats.

A total of 840 marine engines and life-saving gear have been provided to country boat operations under Jibondinga scheme, the CMO said.

As part of efforts to improve terminals, a fixed terminal has been constructed in Guwahati, and modular terminals have been established at North Guwahati, Umananda, Neamati, and Aphalamukh, it added. PTI SSG SSG MNB